CONCACAF sues 2 ex-officials charged in FIFA bribery scandal

North America's soccer federation has filed a lawsuit claiming it was victimized by two defendants charged in the FIFA bribery scandal. In papers filed earlier this week in federal court in Brooklyn, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football accuses former FIFA officials Jack Warner and Charles Blazer of making a fortune through embezzlement - allegations that mirror those in a sprawling U.S. criminal investigation that has resulted in charges against several top soccer officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.