CONCACAF sues 2 ex-officials charged ...

CONCACAF sues 2 ex-officials charged in FIFA bribery scandal

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

North America's soccer federation has filed a lawsuit claiming it was victimized by two defendants charged in the FIFA bribery scandal. In papers filed earlier this week in federal court in Brooklyn, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football accuses former FIFA officials Jack Warner and Charles Blazer of making a fortune through embezzlement - allegations that mirror those in a sprawling U.S. criminal investigation that has resulted in charges against several top soccer officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08) 4 min Spookydooky 116
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... 26 min Christardy 5
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 42 min Bad Boy 6
News 3 in Hardin Co. face prescription drug charges (Mar '10) 1 hr Crapley McFartington 37
News Nurse anesthetists aren't the same as anesthesi... (Sep '10) 3 hr Tammara 142
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 3 hr anotherview 12
News Suspected rapist accused of performing crude ab... 4 hr Donna Pesl 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC