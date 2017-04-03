Coach suspended at nation's top high ...

Coach suspended at nation's top high school football program

16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The coach of the nation's top high school football program has been suspended from the Las Vegas team, following an arrest and allegations of domestic battery. Bishop Gorman High School announced Friday that it had suspended Kenneth "Kenny" Sanchez pending the outcome of a review of the situation.

