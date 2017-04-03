Coach suspended at nation's top high school football program
The coach of the nation's top high school football program has been suspended from the Las Vegas team, following an arrest and allegations of domestic battery. Bishop Gorman High School announced Friday that it had suspended Kenneth "Kenny" Sanchez pending the outcome of a review of the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To some, aggressive Justice Dept stance looks l...
|29 min
|anonymous
|5
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|1 hr
|Haaaa
|3
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|1 hr
|Markey fife
|24
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|18
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|4 hr
|nanoanomaly
|99
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|5 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|6 hr
|Trump your President
|31
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC