Cleanup continues at site of Okla. oil spill 7 mins ago
A Houston-based pipeline company is cleaning up a nearly 19,000 gallon oil spill in northwest Oklahoma that threatened a local water supply. Crews from Plains All American Pipeline were at the site Tuesday in Loyal, about 60 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
