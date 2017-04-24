Caught in modern-day slavery, she thought shea d die. Could this idea help others?
Joy Anderson was in "the game" for seven years. Known then as "Candy," she was shuttled from city to city and hotel to hotel, tethered by crack and beatings and the constant fear of the men who controlled her.
Read more at The Island Packet.
