Caretaker accused of financially exploiting federal judge
Louisiana authorities are investigating allegations that a personal assistant financially exploited a federal judge whose alcoholism is so severe that a colleague asked a court to rule she cannot take care of herself. A man described as a "caretaker" for U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi is accused of using her credit cards and checking account to rack up more than $51,000 in debt, including checks purportedly signed by Minaldi while she was getting substance abuse treatment in Florida earlier this year, according to newly released court records and a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|18 min
|THATSME
|1
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|2 hr
|tina anne
|79
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|2 hr
|kauna
|84
|JonBenet Ramsey ransom note was written by her ...
|4 hr
|kauna
|36
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|16 hr
|KCinNYC
|12
|Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|Yeti
|35
|Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years
|19 hr
|Yeti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC