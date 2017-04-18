California woman admits hate crime in...

California woman admits hate crime in bacon left at mosque

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A California woman faces up to six years in prison after admitting that she broke windows and left bacon at a mosque near Sacramento. The Yolo County District Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis pleaded guilty to all charges on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 9 hr KCinNYC 12
News Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $... 10 hr robert 83
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 11 hr Yeti 35
News JonBenet Ramsey ransom note was written by her ... 11 hr Yeti 35
News Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years 12 hr Yeti 1
News Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash... 12 hr scums 32
News GOP Shies Away From Obamacare Repeal (Aug '14) 16 hr Harrassment Hastert 10
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC