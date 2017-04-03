California Senate OKs statewide immig...

California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanctuary bill

16 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

California lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a measure that prevents law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials, a measure that proponents said rebukes President Donald Trump for his immigration crackdown. The state Senate passed the measure on a 27-12 vote, sending it to the state Assembly over the objection of opponents who said it endangers the public by shielding felons from being deported.

