California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanctuary bill
California lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a measure that prevents law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials, a measure that proponents said rebukes President Donald Trump for his immigration crackdown. The state Senate passed the measure on a 27-12 vote, sending it to the state Assembly over the objection of opponents who said it endangers the public by shielding felons from being deported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus gets Weinland Park carryout to close f...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|White House officials offer change to health ca...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|5
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|3 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Scott Rothstein Saga: Stephen Caputi Sentenced ... (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|BloggerQueen
|5
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|4 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|9
|Police: Ohio Man Threatened Officer, Magistrate
|4 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|7 hr
|Pops
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC