California moves to unite conflicting...

California moves to unite conflicting marijuana laws

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

California law enforcement officials objected Wednesday to Gov. Jerry Brown's proposed streamlining of the state's marijuana regulations, saying his plan could endanger public safety. Brown's administration released documents late Tuesday outlining proposed changes to square the state's new recreational pot law with its longstanding law on medical marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Ohio Man Threatened Officer, Magistrate 49 min d pants 3
News State wants to unseal evidence in murder case; ... (May '14) 1 hr Meatwad 147
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 1 hr spud 69
News rainbow flag 2 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 27
News As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom... 4 hr gimme a break 8
News White House officials offer change to health ca... 7 hr Death on 2 Legs 15
News Durham Cancels Traffic Checkpoints So As To Not... 8 hr Jimmy Olsen 10
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC