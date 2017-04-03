California moves to unite conflicting marijuana laws
California law enforcement officials objected Wednesday to Gov. Jerry Brown's proposed streamlining of the state's marijuana regulations, saying his plan could endanger public safety. Brown's administration released documents late Tuesday outlining proposed changes to square the state's new recreational pot law with its longstanding law on medical marijuana.
