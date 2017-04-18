Big Pharma has become a leader in the...

Big Pharma has become a leader in the fight against the death penalty

Arkansas's plan to execute 8 men over the course of 11 days in April hit a road block on Friday when a federal judge moved to block all of the executions by issuing a restraining order against the state's use of the drug vecuronium bromide. Arkansas was pushing to do the executions before one of the drugs used as part of the lethal injection expired.

