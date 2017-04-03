Baylor scandal inspires raft of Texas...

Baylor scandal inspires raft of Texas campus assault bills

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Texas lawmakers are pushing for tougher sexual assault reporting requirements on college campuses in response to the ongoing investigations into Baylor University's handling of sexual assault allegations involving its football program. The Legislature convenes every other year and is in session for the first time since the Baylor scandal blew up and led to the firing last year of its successful football coach, Art Briles, and the resignation of its president, Ken Starr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Ohio Man Threatened Officer, Magistrate 48 min d pants 3
News State wants to unseal evidence in murder case; ... (May '14) 1 hr Meatwad 147
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 1 hr spud 69
News rainbow flag 2 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 27
News As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom... 4 hr gimme a break 8
News White House officials offer change to health ca... 7 hr Death on 2 Legs 15
News Durham Cancels Traffic Checkpoints So As To Not... 8 hr Jimmy Olsen 10
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC