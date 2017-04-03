Baylor scandal inspires raft of Texas campus assault bills
Texas lawmakers are pushing for tougher sexual assault reporting requirements on college campuses in response to the ongoing investigations into Baylor University's handling of sexual assault allegations involving its football program. The Legislature convenes every other year and is in session for the first time since the Baylor scandal blew up and led to the firing last year of its successful football coach, Art Briles, and the resignation of its president, Ken Starr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Ohio Man Threatened Officer, Magistrate
|48 min
|d pants
|3
|State wants to unseal evidence in murder case; ... (May '14)
|1 hr
|Meatwad
|147
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|1 hr
|spud
|69
|rainbow flag
|2 hr
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|27
|As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom...
|4 hr
|gimme a break
|8
|White House officials offer change to health ca...
|7 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|15
|Durham Cancels Traffic Checkpoints So As To Not...
|8 hr
|Jimmy Olsen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC