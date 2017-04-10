Barclays CEO investigated for trying ...

Barclays CEO investigated for trying to unmask whistleblower

The CEO of Barclays bank is being investigated by regulators for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower who had written anonymous letters raising concerns about a senior employee. Jes Staley had sought to identify the author of the letters but was told it was inappropriate to do so under rules protecting whistleblowers.

