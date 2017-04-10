Barclays CEO investigated for trying to unmask whistleblower
The CEO of Barclays bank is being investigated by regulators for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower who had written anonymous letters raising concerns about a senior employee. Jes Staley had sought to identify the author of the letters but was told it was inappropriate to do so under rules protecting whistleblowers.
Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
