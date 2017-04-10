Aunt of baby in child abuse video: 'S...

Aunt of baby in child abuse video: 'She stuffed the bag in his mouth!'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond. She says she posted it because she claims authorities in Humble, Texas - where the child lives - were not taking her calls for help seriously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California attorney general requests documents ... 24 min Rick Perry s Closet 73
News Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she... 1 hr Kelly Clarkson Fan 1
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 2 hr Ronald 59
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 7 hr PayupSucka 11
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 17 hr Guest 33
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 21 hr robert 7
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... Fri CZars_R_US 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC