Arkansas prepares for 1st double execution in US since 2000

Two condemned Arkansas killers who admit they're guilty but fear their poor health could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections set for Monday might become the first inmates put to death in a double execution in the U.S. in more than 16 years. Jack Jones and Marcel Williams are set to die in what would be the second and third Arkansas inmates executed this month as part of the state's aggressive plan to execute several inmates before one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.