Arkansas prepares for 1st double execution in US since 2000
Two condemned Arkansas killers who admit they're guilty but fear their poor health could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections set for Monday might become the first inmates put to death in a double execution in the U.S. in more than 16 years. Jack Jones and Marcel Williams are set to die in what would be the second and third Arkansas inmates executed this month as part of the state's aggressive plan to execute several inmates before one of its lethal injection drugs expires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|1 hr
|Ashley
|12
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|3 hr
|swampmudd
|59
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|24
|Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|15
|News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to...
|6 hr
|MountainHouse
|8
|Man wanted for attempted murder in Galva
|8 hr
|justme
|4
|Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|Steve Eller
|38
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC