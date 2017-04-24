Arizona man convicted of killing best friend, woman, 4 kids
An Arizona prisoner was convicted Tuesday of the gruesome killings of his best friend, the man's girlfriend and her four young children 12 years ago in what prosecutors called a crime motivated by money. A jury found Preston Strong, 50, guilty of six counts of first-degree murder following a monthslong trial.
