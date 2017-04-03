Appeals court stays convicted killer's Wednesday execution

The state's top criminal appeals court Friday ordered a halt, at least temporarily, to the scheduled execution of a North Texas man for the killing of a suburban Fort Worth amusement center manager during a 2006 robbery. With one dissenting vote, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered the state to hold off putting Paul David Storey to death until the trial court can review whether he received a fair trial.

