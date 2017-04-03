Appeals court stays convicted killer'...

Appeals court stays convicted killer's Wednesday execution

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The state's top criminal appeals court Friday ordered a halt, at least temporarily, to the scheduled execution of a North Texas man for the killing of a suburban Fort Worth amusement center manager during a 2006 robbery. With one dissenting vote, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered the state to hold off putting Paul David Storey to death until the trial court can review whether he received a fair trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10) 23 min Enforcer 23
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 2 hr berrytea333 2
News California attorney general requests documents ... 5 hr Chilli J 16
News Murder trial starts (Jul '10) 6 hr Butterfly 6
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 7 hr Ice Man 94
News Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos... 8 hr Frankie Rizzo 10
News Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H... 9 hr No Competition 6
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,031 • Total comments across all topics: 280,149,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC