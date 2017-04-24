Americaa s hidden horror: Sexual abus...

Americaa s hidden horror: Sexual abuse in nursing homes and care facilities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Early one afternoon in March 2015, an authoritative knock stirred Mark Allen Keeney into answering the door to Room 6 of a motel in southeast Missouri. A sheriff's deputy and police chief wanted to know who was with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 1 hr Ashley 12
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 3 hr swampmudd 59
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) 3 hr Julios Lottery ti... 24
News Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08) 4 hr Julios Lottery ti... 15
News News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to... 6 hr MountainHouse 8
News Man wanted for attempted murder in Galva 8 hr justme 4
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 10 hr Steve Eller 38
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC