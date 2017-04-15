Alaskan oil well leaking gas
A federal official says crews in Alaska are trying to shut down an oil well that is leaking explosive natural gas on the frozen North Slope. The Environmental Protection Agency says a crack in a BP wellhead near Deadhorse sent up mist of crude oil Friday before it froze over and an initial leak stopped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|3 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|66
|Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Guest
|33
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|11 hr
|robert
|7
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|Fri
|Chilli J
|72
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Fri
|Blue America
|10
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Fri
|CZars_R_US
|2
|ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance
|Fri
|Ian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC