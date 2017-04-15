Alaskan oil well leaking gas

Alaskan oil well leaking gas

Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

A federal official says crews in Alaska are trying to shut down an oil well that is leaking explosive natural gas on the frozen North Slope. The Environmental Protection Agency says a crack in a BP wellhead near Deadhorse sent up mist of crude oil Friday before it froze over and an initial leak stopped.

