Alabama governor defiant as sex scandal trouble mounts
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks during a news conference on Friday, April 7, 2017, outside the Alabama Capitol building in Montgomery, Ala. Bentley vowed again he won't resign even as his political troubles mounted and lawmakers said they would move forward with impeachment hearings because of a sex scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|22 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|3
|Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa
|1 hr
|Jones
|4
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|2 hr
|Rod Knox
|4
|rainbow flag
|6 hr
|Spookey
|48
|Randolph County Man Sentenced on Child Abuse Ch... (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Dennis
|3
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|8 hr
|Ice Man
|88
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|20
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC