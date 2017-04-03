Alabama governor could face charges i...

Alabama governor could face charges in sex-tinged scandal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley could face criminal prosecution after a state ethics panel found probable cause that he broke ethics and campaign finance laws in a sex-tinged scandal that has engulfed him for more than a year. The Alabama Ethics Commission, after an all-day meeting, voted to refer four issues to the district attorney's office, which will decide whether to pursue charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massena man gets prison for October burglary 9 min curious 2
News Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10) 6 hr Nikki 21
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... 7 hr Fcvk tRump 18
News Immunity offered to certain immigrants (Jun '12) 8 hr Nunez the dingleb... 5
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 9 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 80
News Veteran Ogdensburg police lieutenant charged wi... (Jul '16) 9 hr HAHA 6
News rainbow flag 11 hr Dilly Bobbin 46
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,401 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC