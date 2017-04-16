A year on, few answers from probe int...

A year on, few answers from probe into Prince's death

It's been nearly a year since Prince died from an accidental drug overdose in his suburban Minneapolis studio and estate, yet investigators still haven't interviewed a key associate or asked a grand jury to consider whether criminal charges are warranted, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation. Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park home on April 21. His death shocked fans and led to tributes worldwide.

Chicago, IL

