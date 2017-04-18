a Pure joy,a but concern, too, for family of formerly missing Tenn. student

The brother of the Tennessee teen allegedly kidnapped by a former teacher says that now that she is finally back with her family, "she's like herself and in ways she's not." Elizabeth Thomas, 15, returned to Tennessee on Friday and is currently in a "safe location with family and friends where she is comfortable and resting," said Jason Whatley, who is representing the Thomas family.

