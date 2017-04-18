a Pure joy,a but concern, too, for fa...

a Pure joy,a but concern, too, for family of formerly missing Tenn. student

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KKIQ-FM Pleasanton

The brother of the Tennessee teen allegedly kidnapped by a former teacher says that now that she is finally back with her family, "she's like herself and in ways she's not." Elizabeth Thomas, 15, returned to Tennessee on Friday and is currently in a "safe location with family and friends where she is comfortable and resting," said Jason Whatley, who is representing the Thomas family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cabinet officials seem to back off Trump vow to... 23 min Wildchild 1
News Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigra... 2 hr CodeTalker 9
News News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to... 2 hr CodeTalker 5
News Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $... 5 hr Bear 89
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 6 hr Red Crosse 26
News Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be... 8 hr Defeat Nancy Pelosi 2
News Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08) 10 hr expatriate 120
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,679 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC