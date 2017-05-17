A closer look at littlest victims of schoolhouse assaults
The children were confused, scared and hurt. In their own words, they did their best to convey what other students had done to them in the school restroom, the gym and the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|1 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|26
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|109
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|2 hr
|Archibald Bunker
|71
|The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago targe...
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|14
|To right their political ship, Democrats need t...
|3 hr
|Polish Escort Bom...
|2
|Napier gets 7 years -
|3 hr
|Bones
|2
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|Fact
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC