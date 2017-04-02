A 'Catch-22' of medical marijuana and organ transplants
A rise in the use of medical marijuana has spurred a debate about organ transplantation, and it's changing some laws across the nation. A rise in the use of medical marijuana has spurred a debate about organ transplantation, and it's changing some laws across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa
|3 hr
|Dylan65
|1
|DA: 15 Drug Suspects Charged in "Operation Leaf... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Rollinover
|44
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|5 hr
|AllPhartse
|35
|What to Watch: Could North Carolina backtrack a...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|Former DCF supervisor files lawsuit against agency (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Tena
|355
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|7 hr
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
|JonBenet Ramsey's family fires back, threatens ...
|8 hr
|Postmortem
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC