Women march through London streets to protest against violence
Thousands of women brought central London to a standstill to protest over violence against women and girls, days after International Women's Day. Gathering for the 10th annual Million Women Rise march, women and young girls marched through Oxford Circus chanting "Whatever I wear, wherever I go, yes means yes and no means no".
