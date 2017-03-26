Woman arrested 3 times as she tries to see President Trump
A woman arrested late Tuesday night after she allegedly attempted to gain entry to the White House has been arrested two more times nearby. Police said she has told them she was there to speak to President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|1 min
|Chilli J
|147
|After U.S. health bill's withdrawal, elation an...
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|36
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|2cents
|439
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|4 hr
|Righty01
|7
|Hodgenville woman sentenced for embezzling over...
|13 hr
|Jaimie Miller
|8
|EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb glo...
|18 hr
|Fuggy
|1
|BSO arrests 50 gang members (May '09)
|19 hr
|Jane doe
|156
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC