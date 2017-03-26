Woman arrested 3 times as she tries t...

Woman arrested 3 times as she tries to see President Trump

A woman arrested late Tuesday night after she allegedly attempted to gain entry to the White House has been arrested two more times nearby. Police said she has told them she was there to speak to President Donald Trump.

