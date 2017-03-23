Winners and losers in House Republica...

Winners and losers in House Republican health plan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The rich and the almost rich would make out well under the House Republican bill to dismantle Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. The old and the poor, not so much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet Ramsey ransom note was written by her ... 1 hr berrytea333 33
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 1 hr Texxy 158
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 2 hr Retribution 92
News Paul Wall & Baby Bash Avoid Indictment on Drug ... 3 hr butters_ 5
News Grieving father: 'I don't play Trump songs anym... 4 hr I DONT LIKE YOU 65
News Perry blasts election of 1st gay Texas A&M stud... 4 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 2
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 5 hr Steve Gratman 39
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC