WikiLeaks will share CIA hacking deta...

WikiLeaks will share CIA hacking details with companies, but can they use it?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: InfoWorld

WikiLeaks plans to share details about what it says are CIA hacking tools with the tech companies so that software fixes can be developed. The information WikiLeaks plans to share comes from 8,700-plus documents it says were stolen from an internal CIA server.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Massachusetts calls US travel ban '... 1 hr Fcvk tRump 32
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 6 hr Jolamom 31
News A pre-dawn vote just gave House Republicans an ... 8 hr Retribution 63
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 8 hr Davycrockett 49
News Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead 8 hr Ms Sassy 31
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 9 hr Davenport 26
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... 12 hr Who 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC