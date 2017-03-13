White House says Trump paid $38M in taxes - 47 minutes ago
The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year. The acknowledgement came shortly before MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reported on two pages of Trump's 2005 tax forms on her Tuesday night show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Sanders shares blame for minors votin...
|4 min
|CodeTalker
|14
|Judge Declines To Release Dreamer Swept Up Unde...
|26 min
|Righty01
|2
|Marin City man accused of kicking pregnant girl... (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Bluecali1
|28
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Prussia
|31
|Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide...
|3 hr
|enuchforwhom
|1
|Twitter memes react to Donald Trump's tax retur...
|3 hr
|MemesPhartx
|2
|As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom...
|4 hr
|Fight the Agenda
|4
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC