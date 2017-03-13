White House says Trump paid $38M in t...

White House says Trump paid $38M in taxes - 47 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year. The acknowledgement came shortly before MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reported on two pages of Trump's 2005 tax forms on her Tuesday night show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Official: Sanders shares blame for minors votin... 4 min CodeTalker 14
News Judge Declines To Release Dreamer Swept Up Unde... 26 min Righty01 2
News Marin City man accused of kicking pregnant girl... (Dec '09) 1 hr Bluecali1 28
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 2 hr Prussia 31
News Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide... 3 hr enuchforwhom 1
News Twitter memes react to Donald Trump's tax retur... 3 hr MemesPhartx 2
News As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom... 4 hr Fight the Agenda 4
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC