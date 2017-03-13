What's likely to change in the GOP bill to repeal Obamacare
Under fire from all sides, House Republican leaders have agreed to make changes to their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The legislation, known as the American Health Care Act, is currently being reworked to give states more flexibility under Medicaid and to help older Americans afford coverage on the individual market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernwood man held without bail for Lakeview car...
|3 hr
|lol
|1
|Area Police Reports (Aug '13)
|7 hr
|Miguel Q
|9
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|12 hr
|jeremy
|1
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|Davenport
|36
|Police chief unsure about transparency over pro...
|14 hr
|Sheeot
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's brother Burke wages defamatio...
|14 hr
|Texxy
|3
|More
|15 hr
|spocko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC