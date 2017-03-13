What's likely to change in the GOP bi...

What's likely to change in the GOP bill to repeal Obamacare

14 hrs ago

Under fire from all sides, House Republican leaders have agreed to make changes to their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The legislation, known as the American Health Care Act, is currently being reworked to give states more flexibility under Medicaid and to help older Americans afford coverage on the individual market.

Chicago, IL

