What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day fund fight
In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, stands before the opening of the 85th Texas Legislative session in the house chambers at the Texas State Capitol after he was re-elected for a fifth consecutive term in Austin, Texas. Texas' rainy day fund has more than $10 billion at a time when slumping oil prices have left Texas facing a shortfall of as much as $6 billion just to maintain current spending levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|3 hr
|Johnny Ace
|438
|Hodgenville woman sentenced for embezzling over...
|5 hr
|Jaimie Miller
|8
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|6 hr
|vwgeartop
|6
|EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb glo...
|10 hr
|Fuggy
|1
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|10 hr
|jonjedi
|140
|BSO arrests 50 gang members (May '09)
|11 hr
|Jane doe
|156
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|11 hr
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC