War on ticket touts: Unlimited fines in crackdown on 'bots' and resale websites

15 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Tech-savvy touts who use computer programs to mine for concert tickets in vast quantities before selling them for huge profits are to face unlimited fines. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport will announce the measure in a crackdown on resale websites where tickets are sold at many times their face value, blocking fans from seeing their favourite artists.

