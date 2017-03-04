US police agencies with their own DNA...

US police agencies with their own DNA databases stir debate

15 hrs ago

Dozens of police departments around the U.S. are amassing their own DNA databases to track criminals, a move critics say is a way around regulations governing state and national databases that restrict who can provide genetic samples and how long that information is held. The local agencies create the rules for their databases, in some cases allowing samples to be taken from children or from people never arrested for a crime.

