US economy grew at steady 2.1 percent rate in Q4
In this March 3, 2017, photo, a woman works with fabric at 99Degrees Custom, an apparel manufacturer specializing in sewn and bonded sports and activewear, in Lawrence, Mass. According to information released Thursday, March 30, 2017, by the Commerce Department, the U.S. economy grew at a slightly faster rate in the fourth quarter than earlier estimates, as consumers ramped up spending that's expected to fuel growth throughout 2017.
