US asylum seeker with brain tumor granted bond to seek care
An immigration judge has granted bond to a Salvadoran woman so she can leave a detention facility to seek treatment for a brain tumor. A lawyer for Sara Beltran Hernandez says the judge's decision Thursday in Dallas means the woman may be able to leave detention within hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
