US asylum seeker with brain tumor granted bond to seek care

12 hrs ago

An immigration judge has granted bond to a Salvadoran woman so she can leave a detention facility to seek treatment for a brain tumor. A lawyer for Sara Beltran Hernandez says the judge's decision Thursday in Dallas means the woman may be able to leave detention within hours.

