Undocumented dad arrested by ICE while dropping kids off at school
A heartbroken 13-year-old girl wept uncontrollably as she recorded customs agents handcuffing her father and taking him away in a black car. Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez was dropping Fatima Avelica off at school when ICE officers wearing police jackets stopped his vehicle and took him into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump budget plan boosts Pentagon, trims State ...
|8 min
|coco
|16
|Trump administration considering separating imm...
|1 hr
|Righty01
|2
|Republicans encouraged after Donald Trump's Con...
|1 hr
|Whoop there it is
|66
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|4 hr
|Economy
|6
|Clay County man sentenced to 90 years for drugs (Feb '14)
|5 hr
|Carol
|14
|Doctors report Kris Jackson was shot in the bac... (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Birdie
|3
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC