Undocumented dad arrested by ICE while dropping kids off at school

A heartbroken 13-year-old girl wept uncontrollably as she recorded customs agents handcuffing her father and taking him away in a black car. Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez was dropping Fatima Avelica off at school when ICE officers wearing police jackets stopped his vehicle and took him into custody.

