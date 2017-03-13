Trump's CFTC pick intends to slash fi...

Trump's CFTC pick intends to slash financial regulations

Read more: Canada.com

President Donald Trump's choice to head the agency overseeing some of the riskiest corners of the financial world says he plans to ease regulations put in place following the 2008 market meltdown. Trump announced Tuesday that he is naming former brokerage firm executive J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

