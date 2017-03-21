Trump urges support for health care p...

Trump urges support for health care plan so he can move on

WANE-TV Fort Wayne

President Donald Trump is trying to give the teetering Republican plan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law a new sense of urgency by saying he'd like to get it over with and move on to his preferred agenda items. In an arena filled with thousands of cheering Kentuckians Monday evening, Trump roped the future of the House-crafted health care proposal to his ability to fulfill other campaign pledges such as reducing taxes and renegotiating trade deals.

