Trump adviser Bannon won't be charged in Florida vote probe
President Donald Trump's senior adviser Steve Bannon will not face charges related to his registration to vote in Miami despite spending most of his time elsewhere, Florida prosecutors announced Thursday. The Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office concluded in a memo that there was not enough evidence to prove any crime.
