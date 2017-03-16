Thousands let off with cautions for p...

Thousands let off with cautions for possessing indecent child images

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Analysis of criminal justice data by the Press Association shows that more than 2,000 individuals were spared prosecution for the crime in a decade. Earlier this week, a police chief sparked a storm of controversy when he suggested those who view indecent images of children should not always face criminal charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

