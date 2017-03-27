The Latest: White racist charged with...

The Latest: White racist charged with murder as terrorism

The Latest on James Harris Jackson, a white racist accused of stabbing Timothy Caughman, a black man : A white racist accused of the fatal stabbing of a black man on a Manhattan street has been indicted on a charge of murder as an act of terrorism. James Harris Jackson appeared briefly in court Monday, and did not speak.

