The Latest: Pence says fight against ...

The Latest: Pence says fight against 'Obamacare' to continue

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Vice President Mike Pence has told a group at a small business in West Virginia that "we will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world-class health care that they deserve." Pence's message on Saturday comes after the GOP effort to repeal Barack Obama's health care law failed to gather enough Republican support to come to a vote in the House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 50 min Johnny Ace 438
News Hodgenville woman sentenced for embezzling over... 2 hr Jaimie Miller 8
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... 3 hr vwgeartop 6
News EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb glo... 7 hr Fuggy 1
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 8 hr jonjedi 140
News BSO arrests 50 gang members (May '09) 8 hr Jane doe 156
News 'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with... 8 hr Texxy 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC