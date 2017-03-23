The Latest: Pence says fight against 'Obamacare' to continue
Vice President Mike Pence has told a group at a small business in West Virginia that "we will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world-class health care that they deserve." Pence's message on Saturday comes after the GOP effort to repeal Barack Obama's health care law failed to gather enough Republican support to come to a vote in the House.
