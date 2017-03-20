The Latest: Oklahoma senator's pension not affected by probe
The Latest on a criminal investigation of state Sen. Ralph Shortey , a Republican from Oklahoma City who is facing felony child prostitution charges alleging he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy : Oklahoma state retirement officials say a state senator from Oklahoma City who is facing felony child prostitution charges will still be eligible to collect his state retirement, even if he is convicted of the charges. The executive director of the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System, Joseph Fox, confirmed Monday that Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey became vested in the state's retirement system last year after serving six years in the Oklahoma Senate.
