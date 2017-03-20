The Latest: Oklahoma senator's pensio...

The Latest: Oklahoma senator's pension not affected by probe

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Latest on a criminal investigation of state Sen. Ralph Shortey , a Republican from Oklahoma City who is facing felony child prostitution charges alleging he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy : Oklahoma state retirement officials say a state senator from Oklahoma City who is facing felony child prostitution charges will still be eligible to collect his state retirement, even if he is convicted of the charges. The executive director of the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System, Joseph Fox, confirmed Monday that Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey became vested in the state's retirement system last year after serving six years in the Oklahoma Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet Investigators Say They'll Name Suspect... 3 hr Texxy 1
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 12 hr Ann 139
News Republicans revamp U.S. health bill to help old... 15 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News May trial set for woman who spat in deputy's face 15 hr Betty Lou 1
News Donald Trump's deportation force is a domestic ... 16 hr Wildchild 1
News Area Police Reports (Aug '13) 16 hr Miguel R 10
News JonBenet Ramsey's brother sues CBS for defamation 21 hr Texxy 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,575 • Total comments across all topics: 279,707,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC