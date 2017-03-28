Tennessee judge faces federal corruption charges

A Tennessee judge who is being investigated after allegations that he helped a woman with her legal troubles in exchange for sex is facing federal charges of bribery, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness, prosecutors said Tuesday. FBI agents arrested Davidson County General Sessions Judge Cason "Casey" Moreland on Tuesday at his sister's home where he had been living, and he later appeared in court, shackled at the wrists and ankles.

