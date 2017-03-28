Tennessee judge faces federal corruption charges
A Tennessee judge who is being investigated after allegations that he helped a woman with her legal troubles in exchange for sex is facing federal charges of bribery, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness, prosecutors said Tuesday. FBI agents arrested Davidson County General Sessions Judge Cason "Casey" Moreland on Tuesday at his sister's home where he had been living, and he later appeared in court, shackled at the wrists and ankles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th...
|35 min
|Retribution
|11
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|45 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|4 hr
|Is phart
|27
|Tupelo woman charged with abusing vulnerable pe...
|5 hr
|Better armed
|1
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|5 hr
|Nursemom
|1
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|6 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|11
|Illegal immigrant in controversial arrest plead...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC