Teensa alleged driver arrested for murder after theya re killed in home invasion
A woman believed to have driven three teenagers to an Oklahoma home where they were shot to death during a suspected home invasion has been arrested on murder and burglary warrants. The homeowner's son who shot them has not been arrested while police investigate whether he acted in self-defense under the state's "Stand Your Ground" law.
