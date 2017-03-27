Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with a Texas death row inmate who claims he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled. The justices, by a 5-3 vote, reversed a Texas appeals court ruling that said inmate Bobby James Moore was not intellectually disabled.
