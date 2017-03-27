State lawmakers step up for women's health care
Even with the Republican failure to repeal Barack Obama's health care law , Democratic lawmakers in some states are pressing ahead with efforts to protect birth control access, Planned Parenthood funding and abortion coverage in case they are jeopardized in the future. With health care legislation firmly in the loss column, Republicans are ready to turn the page to their next agenda item: Tax reform.
