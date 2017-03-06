Sprint wins $140m patent verdict against Stamford co.
Sprint prevailed in a $140 million lawsuit filed in 2011 against Time Warner Cable on five patents covering voice-over-Internet protocol technology, with a federal jury in Kansas City delivering their verdict in March 2017. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT / FILESDON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images less Sprint prevailed in a $140 million lawsuit filed in 2011 against Time Warner Cable on five patents covering voice-over-Internet protocol technology, with a federal jury in Kansas City delivering their verdict ... more A federal jury awarded nearly $140 million to Sprint in a patent verdict against Time Warner Cable, which was acquired last year by Stamford-based Charter Communications.
