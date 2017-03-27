Special prosecutor named in donations...

Special prosecutor named in donations probe

Read more: The Golden Star

B.C.'s Criminal Justice Branch has appointed a special prosecutor in the investigation of indirect donations to political parties in B.C. Vancouver lawyer David Butcher will determine what charges should be laid under the Election Act after the BC Liberal party and the NDP disclosed donations registered by individuals who were reimbursed by organizations they represent. The BC Liberal Party announced last week it was returning nearly $93,000 in donations that were made by 43 individuals with personal credit cards, who were then reimbursed by employers or clients in violation of the Election Act.

Chicago, IL

