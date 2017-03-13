Social worker accused of hiding relig...

Social worker accused of hiding religious sect abuse resigns

An attorney for a North Carolina child welfare agency says a social worker accused of sabotaging a 2015 child abuse investigation at her secretive religious sect has resigned. Andrea Leslie-Fite says Lori Cornelius resigned effective Friday as a social worker for the Cleveland County Department of Social Services.

