Social worker accused of hiding religious sect abuse resigns
An attorney for a North Carolina child welfare agency says a social worker accused of sabotaging a 2015 child abuse investigation at her secretive religious sect has resigned. Andrea Leslie-Fite says Lori Cornelius resigned effective Friday as a social worker for the Cleveland County Department of Social Services.
