SEC nominee reveals Wall Street conflicts
Washington a The Wall Street attorney chosen by President Donald Trump to head the Securities and Exchange Commission has worked on many of the kinds of deals the agency regulates and represented some of the biggest financial firms. A financial disclosure report Jay Clayton filed with the government reveals clients that pose potential conflicts of interest for the SEC job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Massachusetts calls US travel ban '...
|44 min
|kuda
|31
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|1 hr
|Jolamom
|31
|A pre-dawn vote just gave House Republicans an ...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|63
|Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out...
|3 hr
|Davycrockett
|49
|Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead
|4 hr
|Ms Sassy
|31
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Davenport
|26
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|7 hr
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC